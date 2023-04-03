Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Curry leaves: Health benefits of the fragrant foliage

The distinct aroma and striking taste of curry leaves, also known as kadi patta, have made them a popular ingredient in many Asian kitchens, particularly in India. Originally grown for their fragrance, curry leaves have now become an essential element in various dishes, including the beloved Kadhi Pakoda. Beyond their culinary appeal, there are numerous other benefits and uses of curry leaves worth exploring.

Here are some wonderful health benefits of curry leaves:

Curry leaves aid in weight loss

Curry leaves contain carbazole alkaloids that can stop your body from gaining weight and also help to control cholesterol levels. So, if you are aiming to lose weight, you can try eating dried curry leaves as a snack, or adding fresh or dried curry leaves to your meals, like in a salad or other dishes.

It helps in curing dysentery, diarrhea, constipation

Curry leaves can help with an upset stomach, including diarrhea, constipation, and dysentery. They promote bowel movement and boost digestive enzymes, which can help to ease these digestive issues. You can grind dried curry leaves and mix them with buttermilk to drink on an empty stomach. Alternatively, you can eat raw and tender curry leaves on an empty stomach.

Relieves morning sickness and nausea

Pregnant women who are in their first trimester and experiencing morning sickness and nausea can try using curry leaves to feel better. Curry leaves increase digestive juices in the body, which can relieve feelings of nausea, morning sickness, and vomiting.

Eliminates bacteria

Curry leaves contain carbazole alkaloids, compounds with antibacterial, anti-cancer, and anti-inflammatory properties. Curry leaves also have a compound called linolol, which gives them their distinct scent and can kill bacteria. Linolol can also help remove harmful free radicals from the body.

Curry leaves are not only a popular ingredient in Asian cuisine for their distinct flavor and aroma but also offer various health benefits. Adding curry leaves to your meals or consuming them in other forms can be a simple and effective way to incorporate their benefits into your daily routine.

Latest Health News