Covid Vaccine: Is it time to vaccinate children under 12-years of age? Dr Randeep Guleria answers

Covid vaccine: The coronavirus situation has started to degrade once again as the number of cases rise in certain countries. While the health experts and leaders believed that the vaccine situation in India is much better and there is no serious threat yet, it is being advised to take all the precautionary measures in order to stay protected. The government on Wednesday also advised people to get vaccinated and mask up. Speaking on the same to India TV, ex-director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, Dr. Randeep Guleria threw some light on what needs to be our action plan as concerns over coronavirus again take the spotlight.

Dr. Guleria advised getting vaccinated as it not only prevents the risk of Covid but also helps avoid the long-Covid syndrome that many people have been witnessing. When asked if it is time to get children below 12 years of age vaccinated, he said that everyone should be vaccinated now. He said, "Vaccination drive should be conducted in all the age groups and people should come forward and get vaccinated. Parents are sometimes hesitant to get their kids vaccinated as the children mostly show mild symptoms of Covid. But it is better to be prepared, so everyone should get the vaccine."

Dr. Guleria also gave an insight on booster dose. If a person has got two doses of Covishield or Covaxin, which booster dose is advised for them? He clarified that according to science, there is no problem in getting mixed vaccine doses (Heterologous prime-boost vaccination) because it only strengthens the immunity.

As India gears up to fight a potential resurgence of the Covid virus in the country, the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant is emerging as the threat. Comparing the situation with the first Covid wave, Dr Guleria said that now, our immune systems are better prepared to fight the virus which is why people have been witnessing only mild illnesses.

Meanwhile, total three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, which has led to the massive surge in China, have been found in India so far. After the first case of BF.7 was detected in October by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, another case was also reported in the same month and the third case of this variant was detected in November.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in India and the preparedness of the public health system for its surveillance, containment and management, in view of the recent spike in cases of Covid-19 in some countries along with MoS Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, NITI Aayog's Member, Health, Dr V.K. Paul and other senior officials.

Underlying and reiterating that Covid is not over yet, he directed the officials to be fully geared up and strengthen surveillance. He urged people to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour and get vaccinated against Covid.

