Chaitra Navratri 2023: Stay energised with these simple tips for fasting and celebrating

Chaitra Navratri is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated in India, which typically falls in March or April. The auspicious nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri began on March 22. It is dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine incarnations - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri.

The festival spans nine days, and it is a time when devotees fast. Many people observe strict dietary restrictions during this period, which can be challenging for those who are used to regular meals. Fasting can be a physically and mentally draining experience, especially if it is done for an extended period. It is essential to take care of your body and mind during this time to stay energetic and focused on the celebrations.

Here are eight easy ways to stay energetic and healthy during Chaitra Navratri:

Stay hydrated - Drink plenty of water and fresh fruit juices to keep your body hydrated. Steer clear of beverages containing sugar and caffeine as they may lead to dehydration.

Eat nutritious meals - Plan your meals carefully and include a variety of nutritious foods like fruits and nuts. This will provide you with the energy you need to keep going throughout the day.

Avoid fried foods - These foods can cause indigestion and acidity, which can make you feel lethargic and uncomfortable. Stick to simple, home-cooked meals that are easy to digest.

Get enough sleep - Strive to obtain seven to eight hours of sleep on a nightly basis. A good night's sleep can help you feel refreshed and energised the next day.

Take short breaks - Take short breaks throughout the day to rest and rejuvenate. Meditate, do some deep breathing exercises, or simply sit quietly for a few minutes.

Exercise regularly - Exercise is an excellent way to boost your energy levels and improve your mood. Take a brisk walk or do some light yoga to keep your body active.

Stay positive - Stay positive and surround yourself with uplifting and supportive people. Maintaining a positive outlook can assist in keeping you driven and attentive towards achieving your objectives.

Practice self-care - Take care of yourself both physically and mentally. Treat yourself to a relaxing massage or a warm bath, or simply take some time to read a book or listen to music.

Chaitra Navratri is a time to celebrate and connect with the divine. It is essential to take care of your body and mind during this time to stay healthy, energetic, and focused.

By following these simple tips, you can ensure that you have a memorable and enjoyable Chaitra Navratri.

