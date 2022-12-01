Can yoga help with infertility issues? Try These poses to boost fertility

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Yoga for fertility

Motherhood is one of the most blessed experiences in life. But not everyone gets to experience it. Stressful life, hectic working schedules, and bad eating habits have affected the health of many. As a result, many people are experiencing fertility issues.

According to research, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is very important if you're trying to conceive. Fitting into a healthy lifestyle is of vital importance since it helps restore stamina and boosts energy levels. In the process of trying to get pregnant, exercise can be helpful. When you're overweight, a sensible exercise program in combination with prescription diets can help you conceive. A yoga pose or asana prepares your body and mind for childbirth by developing a hospitable and calm body. The practice of yoga encourages positivity when you're dealing with infertility issues.

How Yoga Boosts Fertility?

There are several health benefits to yoga asanas. However, yoga can aid in issues relating to fertility in the following ways shared by fitness coach and sports nutritionist Hasti Singh:

* Yogic practices stimulate the uterus and the ovaries

* Exercises the back muscles and strengthens them

* It detoxifies the body by flushing out toxins

* Provides flexibility to the groin and hips

* Makes the neck muscles stronger and the spine more flexible

* Reproductive organs are supplied with more blood

* Improves mood and reduces depression, tension, and mood swings

* Facilitates smooth delivery.

Try These Yoga Poses To Boost Fertility:

Yoga pose of seated forward bend (Paschimottanasana) -- Contains stretches for the lower back, hips, and hamstrings. Enhances uterine and ovarian functions and relaxes the body.

"Viparita Karani" (legs up the wall) -- Relieves backache and provides improved blood circulation in the pelvis. To do this pose, install support on the floor next to the wall. Place your left side along the wall. You should place the support under your hips and low back. Lean on your elbows and your shoulders. Your palms should face upwards as your arms are placed to the sides. Spend at least 5 minutes in this pose. Slowly exhale while you descend. Take a deep breath and relax in Shavasana.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

