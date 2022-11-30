Ovarian cysts, Endometriosis & cervical cancer, gynecological problems that women should know about

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

It was only recently that American model Hailey Biber was rumoured to be pregnant with her first child with Justin Biber. To quash the rumours, she turned to Instagram and posted an image of her torso to clarify that she is not pregnant, but instead, is suffering from an ovarian cyst. She shared that she was feeling nauseous and bloated and also experienced cramps.

The symptoms described by Hailey are very common for menstruating women. This is one of the reasons that many gynecological problems go undiagnosed at early stages. To avoid late diagnosis the first step is to know about these conditions. Here are some gynecological problems that women suffer from:

Ovarian cysts

They are quite common and often do not pose any problems. But when ovarian cysts produce symptoms that affect normal life, it is advisable to remove them. Painful and irregular periods, and heavy menstrual bleeding are some of the warning signs of ovarian cysts.

Multiple and large fibroids

Fibroids are common among women in their reproductive age. They are benign growth on the wall of the uterus and may be single or in clusters. Often, fibroids do not pose any problems. This condition can be treated by undergoing myomectomy or laparoscopic hysterectomy.

Endometriosis

This is a painful condition that occurs when the inner lining of the uterus (endometrium) begins to grow outside the womb Painful periods, pain and discomfort in the lower pelvic region and irregular menstruation are some common symptoms of this condition. It is also associated with infertility.

Endometrial cancer

Endometrial cancer arises from the cells that make up the inner lining of the uterus, called the endometrium. It can be treated through laparoscopic hysterectomy.

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)

When women ignore symptoms of urine tract infections or sexually transmitted diseases, such as pain and discomfort in the pelvic region and these infections are not treated for a prolonged time, it can cause pelvic inflammatory disease. The organs in the lower pelvic region including the uterus, ovaries and fallopian tubes get infected by bacteria that travel from the vagina or the cervix into the womb. If left untreated, it can lead to infertility. An ultrasound scan can diagnose the condition and it can be treated with appropriate medications.

Cervical cancer

Cancer of the cervix is most often caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), which is a sexually transmitted infection.

-- with IANS inputs

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

