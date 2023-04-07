Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Broken heart syndrome? Know what it is, causes and treatments

Broken Heart Syndrome is a temporary heart condition. Popularly known as stress cardiomyopathy, it is an ailment caused by an abrupt physical or emotional stressor. Though the signs and symptoms resemble those of a heart attack, the ailment is a transient, curable heart issue with treatment options such as cardiac rehabilitation, anti-anxiety medicines, stress reduction, and stress management.

The heart syndrome was identified by Japanese researchers and called Takotsubo cardiomyopathy—the word for an octopus trap was coined to describe the condition. A recent study revealed that 6,230 cases were documented in the US in 2012. It often affects postmenopausal women.

People at risk

According to medical literature, takotsubo cardiomyopathy, also known as broken heart syndrome, develops in:

2% of individuals who seek medical attention for symptoms suggestive of a heart attack.

In 88% of cases, women, or those assigned female at birth (AFAB), or particularly after menopause (58–77)

People with ongoing mental disorders like anxiety or depression

People with a history of neurological conditions like seizures or a stroke

The female hormone, oestrogen, may protect the heart from adverse effects of stress. As women age and experience a decrease in oestrogen levels, they may become more susceptible to the negative impact of unexpected stress on their hearts.

Causes

Researchers believe that stressful situations such as divorce, automobile accidents, and job losses can contribute to this condition. While reacting to stress, the body releases stress hormones such as adrenaline, noradrenaline, epinephrine, and norepinephrine, which are released into the blood and can momentarily obstruct the heart's ability to beat. The heart's ability to pump blood and its blood supply can be affected by a weak heart muscle, which can lead to stress.

Treatment

Broken heart syndrome has no recognized treatment, but the majority of patients recover after starting medications including aspirin, ACE (angiotensin-converting enzyme) inhibitors, ARBs (angiotensin receptor blockers), and beta-blockers to reduce blood pressure and lower heart rate, as well as diuretics to reduce fluid retention.

Relaxation techniques such as mindfulness, journaling, yoga, meditation, a hot bath, fragrant candles, and a gentle, deep breath can also help in healing broken heart syndrome.

