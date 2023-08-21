BA.2.86: Know common symptoms, causes and prevention tips of the new Covid variant

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the common symptoms, causes and prevention tips of the new Covid variant BA.2.86.

We all have been dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic for over a year now. While the original strain of the virus has been around for some time, there are new variants of the virus that have been discovered in different parts of the world. After the rise of Eris in the UK and US, one of the more recent variants of Covid that have been identified is called 'BA.2.86', and it is important to understand the symptoms, causes, and prevention tips associated with this variant.

BA.2.86 was first detected in Israel and it is basically from Omicron’s BA. 2 lineage. Until today, one case has been detected from Israel, two from Denmark, one from the UK and one from the US. It has increased the fears of fresh Covid cases as it has shown high mutations.

A few days back, the technical lead for Covid-19 response at WHO, Maria Van Kerhhove wrote in a post, "Very limited info available right now but large mutations, needs closer monitoring surveillance, sequencing & Covid19 reporting critical to track known/detect new variants."

The common symptoms of BA.2.86

The most common symptom associated with the BA.2.86 variant of COVID-19 is fever. Other symptoms that have been reported include coughing, fatigue, headaches, body aches, loss of appetite, and difficulty breathing. These symptoms can be mild to severe depending on the individual and can range from being similar to a cold or flu-like illness to being more serious and requiring hospitalisation or medical treatment.

Causes of BA.2.86

The cause of the BA.2.86 variant is still unclear at this time, but experts believe it may be due to mutations in the virus that allow it to spread more easily from person to person. It is also possible that the variant is a result of other factors such as travel, contact with infected people, or environmental conditions.

Prevention Tips for BA.2.86

The best way to protect yourself against this new variant is to practice good hygiene and follow social distancing guidelines. It is important to wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow, avoid touching your face, and stay home when you are feeling sick. Additionally, it is recommended that everyone wear a face mask when in public places and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other people.

It is also important to get tested if you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or if you have been experiencing any of the symptoms associated with the virus. If you do test positive for COVID-19, it is important to follow all necessary guidelines from your healthcare provider and local public health department to minimise the spread of the virus and protect yourself and others from becoming infected.

In summary, while new variants of COVID-19 like BA.2.86 are still being studied by experts, it is important to understand the common symptoms associated with it as well as ways to prevent its spread. By following good hygiene practices and social distancing guidelines, everyone can do their part in helping to contain the virus and limit its spread in our communities.

