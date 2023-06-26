Ayurvedic tips to keep immunity strong and health during monsoon

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ayurvedic tips to follow to strengthen your immunity during the monsoon.

With the onset of monsoon in India, it is important to take extra care of our health and strengthen our immunity. As much as we enjoy the rains, the season also brings its share of health problems like colds, flu, and other seasonal illnesses. But don’t worry, there are some simple Ayurvedic tips you can follow to keep your immunity strong and healthy during this season.

Stay hydrated

First and foremost, it is important to keep your body hydrated. Drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration and flush out toxins from your body. You can also drink herbal teas like ginger tea or tulsi tea to help build immunity. Avoid drinking cold drinks and aerated beverages.

Maintain balanced diet

It is also important to maintain a balanced diet that includes plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. Monsoon is the best time to include seasonal produce like mangoes, cucumbers, spinach, and other vegetables in your diet. Eat plenty of Vitamin C-rich foods like lemons, oranges and other citrus fruits as they help build immunity. Also add foods like garlic, onions, and ginger to your diet as they are known for their immunity-boosting properties.

Include spices

Including spices in your diet is also an excellent way to strengthen your immunity during monsoon. Spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander, black pepper, cinnamon, etc are known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which help boost immunity. You can include these spices in your daily diet in the form of chutneys or use them for seasoning while cooking.

Avoid fried and processed foods

Ayurveda also recommends avoiding fried and processed foods during monsoon as they weaken the digestive system and can lead to further complications. Instead, opt for freshly cooked meals that contain all the essential nutrients for keeping your body healthy.

Exercise regularly

It is also important to stay active during monsoon as regular exercise helps boost your overall immunity. You can try out yoga poses like Surya Namaskar or even take a brisk walk daily to keep yourself active. Additionally, you can practice pranayama or some light meditation daily which helps relax the mind and body while strengthening immunity at the same time.

Oil massages

Lastly, Ayurveda also recommends oil massages during monsoons as they help improve circulation and boost your overall immunity. You can use sesame oil or coconut oil for massages for best results.

Latest Health News