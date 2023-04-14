Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Add apple cider vinegar to your morning routine for these essential benefits

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) has become increasingly popular in recent years as a means of purifying and cleansing. It is the cure-all for a variety of ailments and holds a special significance for detoxing and cleansing across the globe. Apple cider vinegar is prepared by smashing fresh apples and extracting the juice. It is then converted to alcohol by using yeast and certain bacteria, resulting in a thick, brownish liquid. These bacteria and enzymes give apple cider vinegar healing properties against bacteria, fungi, and viruses.

Apple cider vinegar is a moderately acidic acetic acid with a pH range of 2-3 and offers many health advantages. It helps with diabetes by controlling blood sugar, supporting weight loss, controlling triglyceride and cholesterol levels, and enhancing cardiovascular health. It can also relieve a sore throat, lessen bloating and gut-related problems, and remove toxins from the body. With its citric acid concentration, ACV is more powerful than the milder lemon in water cure for digestive problems.

Mix apple cider vinegar with lukewarm water to dilute it, and then drink it on an empty stomach immediately after waking up in the morning.. Keep a gap of 20–30 minutes after drinking the ACV solution. This regular practise can boost digestion. Alternately, ACV supplements contain a dehydrated version of vinegar, which may include other metabolism-boosting ingredients like cayenne pepper. However, it is necessary to avoid consuming ACV frequently or undiluted. To ensure this, make sure the ACV is diluted, using 1-2 tablespoons in 200 ml of water.

ACV is rich in minerals like selenium and zinc and has antioxidant characteristics that aid in healing and boost skin immunity. Furthermore, it has vitamins A, C, and E. It also contains antioxidants and vitamins B6 and B2, which support healthy skin, nails, and hair. It is acidic and has a variety of beneficial enzymes to preserve the skin's natural pH.

So, drink the apple cider vinegar solution every day for best results.

Latest Health News