10 stretches to kick off your day with a burst of energy

Stretching helps us to energize our body, invigorate our mind, and promote overall well-being. Incorporating a few stretches into your morning routine can make a big difference in how you feel throughout the day.

When you stretch, you're allowing your muscles to lengthen and release tension. It improves flexibility, increases blood flow, and helps to prevent muscle stiffness. Whether it's a gentle full-body stretch or targeting specific areas like your neck, shoulders, or legs, taking a few moments to stretch in the morning can set a positive tone for the rest of your day. So go ahead, listen to your body, find a comfortable pace, and enjoy the benefits of starting your day with some feel-good stretches.

Here are 10 super simple stretches to get your day started, with a bit more detail:

Neck rolls : Slowly roll your head in circles, starting from one side and moving to the other, to release tension in your neck.

: Slowly roll your head in circles, starting from one side and moving to the other, to release tension in your neck. Arm circles : Extend your arms out to the sides and make big circles with your arms, first going forward and then backwards, to warm up your shoulder joints.

: Extend your arms out to the sides and make big circles with your arms, first going forward and then backwards, to warm up your shoulder joints. Toe touches : Stand with your feet hip-width apart, bend forward from your hips, and try to touch your toes with your fingertips, feeling a stretch in the back of your legs.

: Stand with your feet hip-width apart, bend forward from your hips, and try to touch your toes with your fingertips, feeling a stretch in the back of your legs. Leg swings : Stand tall and swing one leg forward and backwards while keeping your upper body stable, to loosen up your hip joints and improve flexibility.

: Stand tall and swing one leg forward and backwards while keeping your upper body stable, to loosen up your hip joints and improve flexibility. Side bend s: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, reach one arm overhead, and gently lean to the side, feeling a stretch along the opposite side of your body. Repeat on the other side.

s: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, reach one arm overhead, and gently lean to the side, feeling a stretch along the opposite side of your body. Repeat on the other side. Hip circles : Stand with your hands on your hips and make circles with your hips, moving them in a clockwise direction and then counterclockwise, to increase mobility in your hip joints.

: Stand with your hands on your hips and make circles with your hips, moving them in a clockwise direction and then counterclockwise, to increase mobility in your hip joints. Calf stretches : Stand facing a wall, place your hands on the wall for support, and step one foot back while keeping your heel on the ground. Lean forward to feel a stretch in your calf muscle. Repeat with the other leg.

: Stand facing a wall, place your hands on the wall for support, and step one foot back while keeping your heel on the ground. Lean forward to feel a stretch in your calf muscle. Repeat with the other leg. Wrist stretches : Extend one arm in front of you, palm facing up, and gently bend your wrist downward with your other hand until you feel a stretch in your forearm. Repeat with the other wrist.

: Extend one arm in front of you, palm facing up, and gently bend your wrist downward with your other hand until you feel a stretch in your forearm. Repeat with the other wrist. Ankle rotations : Sit down and rotate your ankles in circles, first in a clockwise direction and then counterclockwise, to improve mobility and flexibility in your ankles.

: Sit down and rotate your ankles in circles, first in a clockwise direction and then counterclockwise, to improve mobility and flexibility in your ankles. Deep breaths: Take a moment to sit or stand tall, close your eyes if you like, and take a few deep breaths, inhaling through your nose and exhaling through your mouth, to relax and centre yourself.

