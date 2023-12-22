Gujarat government lifts ban on liquor in GIFT City: Check what's allowed and what's not

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a big decision, the Gujarat government on Friday lifted the ban on liquor in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT). The government exempted it from prohibition which is in place across the state. According to an official statement, the decision was taken in an attempt to provide a "global business ecosystem" at the GIFT City.

Gujarat, the state where Mahatma Gandhi was born, has outlawed the production, distribution, and use of alcoholic beverages since its formation. Such exemption had never been granted in any area of the state in the past.

State Prohibition Department's statement

"GIFT City has emerged as a global financial and technological hub which is bustling with economic activities. An important decision has been taken on Friday to change rules to allow 'wine and dine' facilities in the GIFT City area to provide a global business ecosystem to global investors, technical experts and national and international companies," the State Prohibition Department said in a statement.

"Under the new system, hotels, restaurants and clubs (existing and that will come up) in the GIFT City area will be given permits for wine and dine facilities," it said. However, such establishments will not be allowed to sell liquor bottles to people. "Those officially working in the GIFT City area and their official guests will be able to go to such hotels, restaurants and clubs for wine and dine facilities," the statement further said.

What's allowed and what's not allowed

Owners and staff of companies in the GIFT City will receive permits granting them access to the liquor store, while guests will receive temporary permits allowing them to visit these hotels and restaurants and consume alcoholic beverages. The import, storage, and sale of alcoholic beverages within the city will be governed by the state's excise and prohibition agency. Currently, visitors from outside Gujarat can purchase alcohol from authorized retailers with a temporary authorization.

"Hotels/Restaurants/Clubs located or coming to GIFT City will be able to obtain wine and dine facility i.e. FL3 license there. Officially serving employees of GIFT City and officially visiting visitors can consume liquor in hotels/clubs/restaurants. However, hotels/clubs/restaurants cannot sell liquor bottles," the Gujarat government said in a statement.

About GIFT City

Gujarat International Finance Tech-City (GIFT) is located in Gandhinagar and was conceptualised in the year 2007. GIFT City is considered to be India's first greenfield smart city and International Financial Services Center (IFSC). GIFT City is considered to be India's first greenfield smart city and International Financial Services Center (IFSC). Many big offices like Oracle, Bank of America, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Law Firm, Citi Bank are located here.

