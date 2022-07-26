Gujarat hooch tragedy: 25 dead so far, 40 hospitalised after consuming spurious country-made liquor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Several dead after drinking spurious liquor in Gujarat

Gujarat hooch tragedy: The death toll due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Gujarat's Botad district has gone up to 25. According to the details, 40 others are undergoing treatment at various government hospitals in Bhavnagar, Botad, Barvala and Dhandhuka.

Reports suggested the victims had consumed methyl in highly concentrated form which was provided to them by a local bootlegger.

Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia earlier said the police have detained three persons from Botad district who were allegedly involved in manufacturing and selling spurious country-made liquor.

The matter came to light early Monday morning when some locals of Rojid village of Barvala taluka and other surrounding villages were referred to government hospitals in Barvala and Botad towns after their condition started deteriorating.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (Bhavnagar range) Ashok Kumar had said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under a deputy superintendent of a police-rank officer will be formed to probe into the incident and to nab bootleggers who sold the spurious liquor.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Ahmedabad crime branch have also joined the investigation.

