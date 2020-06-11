Image Source : PTI Hyderabad COVID-19 containment zones rise to 159. Check full list

Hyderabad has been one of the worst impacted cities in Telangana by the outbreak of coronavirus. In the state so far, there have been over 4,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with over 1,800 recoveries and 150 deaths.

The city corporation area alone accounted for 143 of the fresh cases. There were no overseas returnees or migrant workers among those who tested positive on Wednesday, it said. There has been a surge in the number of cases after the relaxations of some measures of the ongoing lockdown aimed at containing the spread of the virus, a bulletin said.

It said 1,817 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after recovery, leaving the number of active cases at 2,138.

List of Containment Zones in Hyderabad

Image Source : HYDERABAD ADMIN Hyderabad COVID-19 containment zones rise to 159. Check full list Image Source : HYDERABAD ADMIN Hyderabad COVID-19 containment zones rise to 159. Check full list

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage