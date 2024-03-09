New city proposed near Agra, know why it was needed, what will be its special feature | EXPLAINED

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Taj Mahal

The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh is planning to set up a new city on the Yamuna Expressway near Agra. According to reports, the city, known as New Agra Urban Centre, will be built over 10,500 hectares, and will be half the size of Noida. Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has invited consultants to prepare a master plan. These consultants will provide suggestions regarding a roadmap for development, means of transportation connecting it to other cities and environmental impact.

15% land will be reserved for green belt

In this new city to be established near Agra, there will be special focus on industries units as well as transport hubs. To deal with the problem of pollution, 15 percent land will be reserved for green belt. With a new city being established near Agra and an industry being set up, the people of Agra will not have to go far from their homes in search of employment. Let us tell you that due to Taj Mahal, no polluting activity is allowed around Agra so that the monument is not damaged. This is why new cities can only promote green industries so that the risks of pollution can be controlled.

Business will increase due to Jewar Airport

Experts believe that after the construction of Jewar Airport, business opportunities will increase in Noida and nearby big cities including Agra. In such a situation, the population attracted for employment will need a city with good facilities. If a new city is not established on the expressway, there will be additional pressure on cities like Noida and Agra, which may lead to infrastructure problems. Keeping all these things in mind, there is a great need for the construction of a new city. Image Source : YAMUNAEXPRESSWAYAUTHORITY.COMYEIDA's master plan for 2031

YEIDA prepared master plan 2031

YEIDA has prepared Master Plan 2031 to reduce population pressure in Delhi-NCR. Under this new master plan, preparations have been started to establish a new city in 10,500 hectares of land in the notified area near Taj city Agra. This new city to be built near Taj city will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. In the Master Plan-2031, the population of the new city has been estimated to be around 11 lakh, and infrastructure and other plans will be prepared keeping this in mind. Also, 7 percent of the total area of ​​the city will be reserved for tourism.

Area of land for the new city

According to reports, 25 percent of the land of this city, which will be established on Yamuna Expressway near Agra, can be reserved for industry. Apart from this, residential land can be kept up to 20 percent and commercial land up to 4 percent. There is also a provision to reserve 13 percent land for transport. As we already told, 15 percent land can be reserved for green belt and 7 percent for tourism. The remaining land can be used for other purposes.