Is it safe to use Wi-Fi during air travel? Know all dos and don’ts in detail

As most of you must be planning your summer travel, you might be wondering if it is safe to connect to aeroplane Wi-Fi during your flight. Although it looks tempting to stay connected while flying high above sea level, especially on long flights, one must not ignore the risks which are associated with using in-flight Wi-Fi. In this article, we will be sharing some of the concerns.

What are the Potential risks involved in unprotected in-flight Wi-Fi?

You need to know that the in-flight Wi-Fi networks are considered ‘not secured’ in many ways and there are chances that cybercriminals may target them and steal your personal information if you use the internet during a flight. Information like sensitive data which includes your bank account details, email ID and passwords, and your social media credentials (Facebook, Instagram, Threads, WhatsApp, X) too.

Furthermore, by using unprotected Wi-Fi, you will be exposing your handset to viruses and malware, which will lead to potential headaches after your flight.

How to use aeroplane Wi-Fi safely?

We suggest to possibly avoid using airplane Wi-Fi but if there is some emergency and you need to use it, then we cannot stop you from doing that. Also, the service is expensive, along with that, the connection is unreliable and unstable too.

However, if you must connect, here are some tips to help keep your information safe:

Limit Sensitive Transactions

Avoid conducting sensitive transactions, like checking your bank balance or logging into your email accounts, while connected to aeroplane Wi-Fi.

Consider a VPN

By using a virtual private network commonly known as VPN, a user could add an extra layer of security to their device which might protect them from any unwanted concern while using the WiFi. But it is not 100 per cent foolproof and could be interrupted during the flight too.

Practice Caution

User needs to be cautious about the websites they are visiting while using the aeroplane Wi-Fi, as the information shared during the flight might be traced. Stick activities which would not compromise the privacy of the device like reading anything from Kindle, downloading books or content, and watching movies (downloaded or live on the OTT).

Basics to know about aeroplane Wi-Fi

Many of you must be wondering how planes connect to Wi-Fi. The answer is that an aeroplane connects to Wi-Fi with the help of either cell towers or satellites- depending on the location.

Can we use a VPN while using aeroplane Wi-Fi?

Yes, we can use the service for additional security, but this is a must to know that it is not foolproof.

How do you keep details safe while using aeroplane Wi-Fi?

You need to limit your sensitive transactions and consider using a VPN.

Does aeroplane Wi-Fi work over the ocean?

Yes, it does, with the help of satellite connectivity.



Can aeroplane Wi-Fi be hacked?

Yes, it could be hacked easily. So, it is suggested not to use or browse too much during your flight

