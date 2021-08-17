Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHIT SARAF Shooting of 'Mismatched' season 2 begins; Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli share BTS pics

The shooting on the second season of the coming-of-age romantic drama web series "Mismatched" has begun, the makers announced Tuesday. Based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel "When Dimple Met Rishi", the Netflix show is headlined by Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf.

"Mismatched" follows Rishi (Saraf), a die-hard romantic who believes in traditional ways of dating, who falls for Dimple (Koli), a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her.

Production banner RSVP, headed by Ronnie Screwvala, shared a selfie of the lead stars from the set of the show on Instagram.

"Manohar ka shrikhand for this shubh beginning! #MismatchedSeason2 shooting begins!" the caption of the post read.

Rohit Saraf too shared some pics writing, "Ready for the feels, the drama, the romance.. all over again.. Season 02, Day 01"

Earlier, Rohit Saraf has revealed that he did not think that he would get along with Prajakta Koli while working on the web series Mismatched, and was pleasantly surprised when they ended up bonding.

"I don't think I have enough superlatives to tell you just how much fun it has been to work with Prajakta Koli. Interestingly, when I met her for the first time during the auditions, I didn't think we would get along, because it seemed like she is not someone who would open up on the first meeting," Rohit said.

"But after our readings, we realised that we are both really snarky, cocky people, and we basically bonded on that. After that, the journey was a complete laugh riot," he added.

The teen romance revolves around Rishi, who is in search of his happily ever after, and Dimple, who dreams of being a tech wizard. Although they start off on a wrong note, the two develop a friendship over a period of time. The series is about how this perfectly imperfect couple who try to build an app.

The Netflix show also stars Vidya Malavade, Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey , Muskkaan Jaferi, and Rannvijay Singha.

"Mismatched" is directed by "Karwaan" helmer Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, known for co-hosting the YouTube talk show "Casting Couch With Amey & Nipun". Khurana also serves as a showrunner for the series.

Gazal Dhaliwal, best known for the Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga", penned the first season of the series. The series was renewed for a second season in November 2020 and was announced officially by Netflix on March 3, on their new slate of original contents.