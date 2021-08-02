Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAHULSO52899191 Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Out: Wondering what will happen with Professor & his gang? Find out yourself!

Netflix's popular thriller series Money Heist is coming back! The announcement of the show's return was made sometime back by the makers and now the trailer of Money Heist season 5 has finally been released. For those unversed, the announcement of the trailer release date on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram was made last week. This time the show will be split in two halves of five episodes each that will air in three months gap. Known as La casa de papel, the 90-second trailer of volume 1 gives an insight into what will happen in the upcoming final season of the show. The last episode ended with a glimpse of how the cop Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) captures The Professor (Álvaro Morte).

The trailer begins with a voice which says, "Locked up for a hundred hours, trapped, about to be killed, and having lost a best friend, it feels like a hundred years have gone by." After this, the police decides to use the advantage of the army to catch the gang as they say, "They'll come out victorious or come out dead." Looking at the video, it is sure that the season will be brutal with a number of casualties on both sides.

The story synopsis of season 5 released by Netflix reads, "The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war."

The show features Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Nimri as Seirra, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Pedro Alonso as Berlin. Furthermore, season 5 cast also includes-- Jaime Lorente as Denver, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Enrique Arce as Arturo, and Darko Peric as Helsinki.

As soon as the trailer of the fifth season was released, fans went gaga and started pouring in their reactions on Twitter. Check them out here:

Speaking about the creators, Pina is the executive producer alongside Jesús Colmenar and Cristina López Ferraz. Javier Gómez Santander is the head writer while the series is a production of Pina-run Vancouver Media. The volume 1 will release on September 3 while the final batch "Volume 2," arrives December 3.

Watch Money Heist season 5 volume 1 trailer: