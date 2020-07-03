From Dora to Scooby-Doo, Watch your favourite childhood characters in action on Amazon Prime Video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THE_ARIANNANICHOLE,GEEKBROLL Watch your favourite childhood characters in action on Amazon Prime Video

All your favorite 90s classic cartoon characters are back in action to binge on Amazon Prime Video. There's nothing like a good nostalgia fix. Amidst the hustle bustle and fast paced life, laughter is indeed the best medicine and this can be induced by some of the best titles starring your favourite childhood characters. Here is a list of your favourite characters that can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video for that daily dose of entertainment.

Dora The Lost City of Gold

When Dora’s parents disappear in search of the Lost City of Gold, Dora swings into action on a wild quest to find them. Follow Dora and her friends as they navigate the jungle, outrun treasure hunters and unlock the mystery of the fabled city. Revive your old good childhood days watching Dora The Lost City of Gold on Amazon Prime Video.

Richie Rich

Macaulay Culkin and John Larroquette star in this live action adaptation of the comic book adventures of an extremely rich boy and his efforts to do good in the world. Watch Richie Rich on Amazon Prime Video.

Mr. Bean: The Animated Series

A comedy animation for fans of all ages, following the daily trials and tribulations of Mr. Bean (aided by his best friend Teddy of course!) as he stumbles from one mishap to the next, always finding complex solutions to the simplest of problems. Based on the original Mr. Bean series, starring Rowan Atkinson. Watch all the season of Mr. Bean: The Animated Series on Amazon Prime Video.

Scooby-Doo: Return to Zoombie Island

Scooby-Doo and his gang win an all-inclusive holiday and embark on a trip of a lifetime to a tropical paradise. Their destination however, turns out to be Zombie Island and the gang soon learns that their trip to paradise comes at a price. Stream Scooby-Doo: Return to Zoombie Island on Amazon Prime Video.

Dexter- An animated series

Dexter is a typical 8-year-old boy: other than the fact he's a genius with an enormous secret laboratory complete with computers, experiments and machines hidden beyond his bedroom wall. Despite sneaking to the lab when he can, he still can’t get away from his big sister, Dee Dee, who loves to dance her way into Dexter’s well-ordered world, disrupting his inventions and annoying him beyond belief. Watch Dexter on Amazon Prime Video.

Powerpuff Girls

Three super-powered little girls constantly save the world (or at least the city of Townsville) from monsters, would-be conquerers and a few other gross things. Stream all the episodes of Powerpuff Girls on Amazon Prime Video.

