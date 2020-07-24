Image Source : PR From Bandish Bandits pair Ritwik, Shreya to Paatal Lok's Jaideep Ahlwat, rising stars by Amazon Prime Video

Since the launch of its first Indian Original Series, Amazon Prime Video has been discovering hidden, talented gems in the Indian entertainment industry who have impressed viewers with their performances. Whether its Siddhant Chaturvedi in Inside Edge, Sobhita Dhulipala in Made in Heaven, Sharvari in The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, Jaideep Ahlawat in Paatal Lok or the most recent Ritwik-Shreya in the eagerly awaited Amazon Original Series Bandish Bandits – Amazon Prime Video has never ceased to surprise viewers with fresh talent across their shows. Here are a few rising stars and diamonds in the rough that make you never want to take your eyes off the screen:

1. Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhary

Image Source : PR Bandish Bandits

This terrific pair will be making their digital debut with upcoming romantic musical drama Bandish Bandits as Radhe and Tamanna respectively on Amazon Prime Video. Set in Jodhpur the show tells the love story story of two young musicians, hailing from contrasting backgrounds and their journey to discover love amidst all odds. Binge-watch all the episodes of Amazon Original Bandish Bandits starting August 4 only on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Sobhita Dhulipala

Image Source : PR Made In Heaven

Model and actress Sobhita Dhulipala made waves with her phenomenal screen presence in Amazon Original Series Made in Heaven. Sobhita Dhulipala continued to earn plaudits for her pitch perfect portrayal of Tara, the wedding planner who deals with marital infidelity and demanding clients in the show. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, stream all the episodes of Made in Heaven on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Siddhant Chaturvedi

Image Source : PR Inside Edge

The journey of MC Sher started with Siddhant Chaturvedi’s memorable role of Prashant Kanaujia in Amazon Prime Video’s International Emmy nominated series Inside Edge. Siddhant impressed critics and swayed fans with his performance in this sports drama. Stream all the episodes of Inside Edge Season 1 and Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Sunny Kaushal

Image Source : PR The Forgotten Army

Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother Sunny Kaushal has been the talk of the town after his recent Amazon Original Series The Forgotten Army. Sunny made his acting debut with the film Sunshine Music Tours and Travels (2016) and later portrayed a hockey player in sports drama Gold (also on Amazon Prime Video). His digital debut in The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye won him a lot of appreciation and praise.

5. Jaideep Ahlawat

Image Source : PR Paatal Lok

Famous for his roles in Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Raazi (2018) and Rockstar (2011), Jaideep became an overnight sensation with his gripping performance in this year’s highly appreciated Amazon Original Series Paatal Lok. Viewers have immensely praised his acting in this gritty crime thriller. Watch Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video.

