Sacred Games 2 All Episodes leaked online by TamilRockers 

TamilRockers have become the hurdle for every filmmaker across the globe be it Bollywood, Tollywood or Hollywood. Now, the notorious piracy group has leaked Sacred Games 2 all episodes online. The popular web series starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi and Kalki Koechlin has now been leaked online within just one day of release on Netflix.

As per the LiveMint report, Netflix has spent Rs 100 crore on the web series and is claimed to be one of the most viewed online series in India. The illegal release might impact the viewership. Tamilrockers menace keeps increasing every week with each leak.

Recently, the notorious website leaked movies such as Super 30, The Lion King, Kabir Singh, Article 15, Oh Baby and Spider-Man Far From Home. Though people from film fraternity have several times demanded strict action against Tamilrockers but no steps have been taken so far. Posing a severe threat to film industry, the website keeps changing its domain extension and moreover, can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Despite Madras High Court's constant efforts, Tamilrockers continue to operate in India with impunity. With URLs being blocked, the notorious group has created many proxy websites for their loyal customers.

Sacred Games 2, the popular Netflix Original series has come up with its second installment and this time it is HUGE. The previous season of Sacred games was indeed captivating. The audience couldn't blink the eyes as it unveiled back to back suspense and thrills. It's been long that we have been waiting for the second season of Sacred Games and it's not too far now.

