TV actor Susheel Gowda dies by suicide

Television actor Susheel Gowda died by suicide in his home town Mandya. According to the reports in TOI, the actor killed himself yesterday. The exact reason for suicide hasn't been revealed yet. The news has come as a shock to many celebrities. The actor was over 30 years of age and had acted in TV shows. He played a role in serial Anthapura and was looking forward to establishing himself in the Kannada Film Industry. Other than an actor, he was also a fitness trainer.

Shocked by the news of Susheel Gowda's death, Duniya Vijay wrote on Facebook (translated), "When I first saw him I thought he is a hero material. Even before the movie got released he has left us too soon. Whatever may be the problem suicide is not the answer. I think the series of deaths will not end this year. It is not only because of Coronavirus people fear, people are losing faith because they don’t have job which can give them the money to lead a life. It is high time to stay stronger to overcome the crisis."

Susheel Gowda has played the role of a cop in the upcoming film Salaga. It stars Duniya Vijay in the leading role.

Susheel's co-star Amita Ranganath was quoted as saying by TOI, "I got the news from my friend. I still can’t believe that he is no more. He was such a sweet and soft hearted person who never loses his cool. It’s been very sad to know that he has left us so early. He had the talent to achieve more in the entertainment industry.” Director of the serial Anthpura, Aravind Koushik on his face book page posted "Sad news I heard . Susheel Gowda who played the lead in the tv serial Antahpura that I directed is no more . Rest in Peace."

She also shared a picture with Susheel on her Instagram story and expressed her grief.

