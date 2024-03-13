Did TMKOC fame Munmun Dutta get engaged with Raj Anadkat? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Reports suggest that TMKOC fame Munmun Dutta has got engaged with Raj Anadkat

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita ji i.e. Munmun Dutta may have got engaged to Raj Anadkat, several media reports have claimed on Wednesday. He played the character of Tappu in the show and is 9 years younger than Munmun. According to reports, a source close to the actors gave the information about their engagement. The source said that Munmun and Raj got engaged days ago in the presence of their respective families outside Mumbai i.e. in Vadodara. His family has no problem with their relationship and they are very happy.

Reports claimed Raj and Munmun fell in love on the set of TMKOC

Rumours of Munmun and Raj's affair have been coming out for quite some time. According to reports, when Raj entered the show he met Munmun and gradually their friendship developed with time. Later love started blossoming between them but they always kept it under covers. Moreover, the rest of the cast of TMKOC were also aware of this.

Let us tell you that Raj is no longer in this show. He said goodbye to the show after working for some time. After this, the audience of TMKOC got a big shock and were also very angry at the makers.

However, Munmun Dutta has been associated with this show for the last 15 years. She plays the character of Babita ji on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Apart from acting, Munmun Dutta is also very active on social media, where she shares her latest videos and photos with her fans every day.

Talking about Raj Anadkat, according to the news, the actor may soon be seen in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata. Apart from acting, he runs his own blogging channel on YouTube, where he has millions of followers.

