All is not well between The Kapil Sharma Show's Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda? Is Govinda the reason?

All is not well between The Kapil Sharma Show's Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda?

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. As much as fans love to watch Krushna Abhishek as Sapna, they go crazy about Kiku Sharda's jokes as Bachcha Yadav. But looks like all is not well between the two actors. Rumours have it that Kiku and Krushna are not on talking terms because Kiku cracked a joke on the show which offended Krushna. Apparently, the joke was about Krushna's uncle Govinda. This is no secret that the 'mama-bhanja' jodi does not talk to each other and have even indulged in a war of words last year.

According to the reports, while on the show Krushna said, "Chhee Chee aise baat nahi karte", to which Kiku Sharda replied "Chi Chi (Govinda’s nickname) toh aapse baat nahi karte". This left a bad taste and rumours about a tiff between them started doing rounds. However, the actors rubbished them and clarified that it was all part of the script.

Talking to HT about the same, Kiku Sharda said, "There is no fight at all, it’s a part of the script yaar. We are on the same page. Our final motive is to entertain the audience. That is what we are striving to do. Obviously scripts are discussed internally before we go on stage. It’s nothing at all which both of us don’t know. We are aware, there’s no chance of anything like that happening."

Kiku added, "He’s a dear friend, and a talented boy. I enjoy working with him." On the other hand, Krushna is also all praise for the actor and said, "There is no fight between me and Kiku. These are all just rumours. I love him, and I absolutely love working with him."

Last year, when Govinda appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek had refused to be a part of the episode citing differences between the family members. The duo even talked about the problems in public and slammed each other for not standing up for the family. Krushna said that the veteran actor did not even come to meet his twins when they were in the hospital. Soon after, Govinda also released a statement clearing his stand about the same.