Major TV premiere: Watch Adivi Sesh's action film on Independence Day on Sony MAX at THIS time

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADIVISESH Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Major

Major, starring Adivi Sesh as 26/11 terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, is all set for its world TV premiere. The pan-India film was released in cinema halls on June 3 and received a good response from the audience. Now, the film is all set to debut on TV in Hindi on Independence Day. Major will be aired on TV for the first time on Monday, August 15. Its release on TV is coinciding with India's 75th Independence Day and there could not be a better occasion than this to watch the biopic of Unnikrishnan, who battled terrorists against all odds.

Major TV premiere: Know the details

Major can be watched by the viewers on August 15 on Sony MAX. the movie's premiere time is 1 pm. It will be aired in Hindi. the channel made that announcement about Major's world premiere in an Instagram post, writing, "Know the story of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan, in the #WorldTVRelease of ‘Major’, this #IndependenceDay, 15th August 1 PM, only on #SonyMAX (sic)."

Major movie details

Major stars Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life in the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. When the terrorists took hostages in Taj Palace, Unnikrishnan and his team eliminated them and saved many lives. Saiee Manjrekar stars as Unnikrishnan's love interest and wife, while Prakash Raj plays the role of Unnikrishnan's father and Revathi stars as his mother.

Apart from recreating the horrific events of 26/11 terror attacks, Major also traces his school life and his dedication to becoming an army man for the sake of the country. In the first half of the movie, the love track between Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar develops beautifully and the director has managed to capture the innocence of young love.

Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 promo: Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma's dancing win hearts

Major on OTT

Fans can also watch major on OTT. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix. It is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka of Goodachari fame. After the movie's success, Adivi Sesh announced a fund in the name of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's name which would help in providing guidance and training to CDS (Combined Defence Services) and NDA (National Defence Academy) aspirants across the country.

Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Saumya Tandon raises fund for Deepesh Bhan aka Malkhan's family

Latest Entertainment News