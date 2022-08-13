Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Saumya Tandon raises fund for Deepesh Bhan aka Malkhan's family

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAUMYAS_WORLD_ Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actors Deepesh Bhan and Saumya Tandon in throwback pic

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Saumya Tandon took to her Instagram account and announced that she is aiming to raise funds to help her former co-star Deepesh Bhan's family. Deepesh, who played the role of Malkhan in the comedy show, passed away last month. Saumya shared a video on her Instagram page and urged her followers to donate whatever little amount they could to help Deepesh's family pay off the home loan he had taken before his death.

Saumya Tandon raises funds for Deepesh Bhan's family

In a small clip shared on social media, Saumya recalled the fond memories she had of Deepesh while they were shooting for BGPH. She shared that Deepesh used to often talk about his family, his wife and their son. Saumya further shared that Deepesh had taken a loan to purchase a house but passed away without repaying it. The actress said that the monetary contribution that will be raised through donations from the people will go towards paying off Deepesh's outstanding home loan.

Saumya remembers fun moments with Deepesh Bhan

After Deepesh's death, Saumya remembered her late co-star in Instagram posts. Sharing a picture with him from the set of BGPH, Saumya wrote, "an’t believe you are gone. Can’t hear you laugh, or sing , and react to your PJs. You were a heart of gold. light up the heaven Deepesh Bhan with your goodness. Miss you (sic)."

She shared another video of them dancing on the set.

Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah FINALLY finds its new Dayaben? Rumours rife about THIS actress

Deepesh Bhan death: Know the details

TV actor Deepesh Bhan, best known for appearing in comedy shows Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and FIR, died on July 23. He was 41. He collapsed while playing cricket in his society. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. Deepesh is survived by his wife and one-year old son.

On the morning of his unfortunate death, Deepesh, while playing cricket, bowled an over, got down to get the ball, got up, swayed for a while and fell down. He never got up. According to Deepesh's BGPH co-star Aasif Sheikh, there was blood coming out of his eyes indicating that it was a clear sign of brain haemorrhage.

Read: Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora welcome their first child, say 'all of God’s grace in one tiny face'

Latest Entertainment News