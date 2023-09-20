Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he bagged his first film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kaun Banega Crorepati 15

Amitabh Bachchan who is currently seen hosting the most popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 revealed how he bagged his first and earned for the first time. He shared his experience with the contestant Vivek on the show. When Amitabh Bachchan was asked by the contestant how he felt when he got his first film. He said, "I felt that whatever I earn from this job. I will give it to my parents. I found a way to earn and have my parents shift with me. The responsibilities that they had taken all these years, I wanted them to shift on my shoulders".

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan made his film debut in 1969 as a voice narrator in Mrinal Sen's Bhuvan Some. He achieved stardom in the early 1970s with films including Anand, Zanjeer, Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan, Deewar, and Sholay among others.

Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in films including Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, Goodbye, and Uunchai. He will next be seen in Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD. The upcoming film will also star Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The science fiction film is produced by C. Ashwani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies.

