Heartwarming video of Ed Sheeran surprises fan at her house to perform a song | Watch

Ed Sheeran gave a major surprise to one of his fan's house for a song which left the fan emotional. The heartwarming video was shared by Ed Sheeran himself on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "So I did some surprise pop-up gigs in fans' houses, secretly recording a live album of Autumn Variations where each song is recorded in a different fans living room, but all of it was a total surprise. We got to know @kariconaway's house at the end of the day and I instantly knew it was gonna be a fun one.

He also added, "They had cats, friendship bracelets, and some fruit drinks to start, but once I'd played the Autumn song I said take me on a tour and when I went into her room I saw a piano. She asked if I could play and I said not really but I kind of play on Wake Me Up, so here I am playing Wake Me Up, for all the Plus fans out there. The fan living room live Autumn Variations album coming soon, The proper album is out on 29th September go preorder your Legends x."

As soon as he dropped the post, fans couldn't keep calm and flooded the comments with love and excitement. One fan wrote, "Wake me up in 2023? This is a gift". Another user wrote, "What an absolute star you are...you have an incredible talent, bringing happiness to so many people by your actions as well as your music. And you get that. You truly are a stellar human!". "You are the coolest", wrote the third user. Camilla Cabello too commented on the post with several emotional emojis.

Ed Sheeran, a singer and songwriter made his debut in September 2011 with album + (Plus). He gained global recognition and won several accolades for songs including Thinking Out Loud, Shape of You, and Castle on the Hill among others. He is gearing up for his upcoming album Autumn Variations which will release on September 29. The songs include Plastic Bag, Page, When I Will Be Alright, Punchline, Midnight, England and That's on Me among others.

