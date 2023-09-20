Jacqueline Fernandez spotted hanging out with Selena Gomez in Tuscany, pictures goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Selena Gomez and Jacqueline Fernandez having fun at Tuscany

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Calm Down hitmaker Selena Gomez were seen hanging out together in Tuscany and the pictures of them went viral in no time. A friend of theirs posted a few pictures of them on Instagram.

As soon as the pictures were dropped, fans were surprised and excited with the duo seen together and thronged the comment section. One fan commented, "Enjoy the beautiful Tuscany". Another said, "Beauties". Jacqueline too commented on the pictures and wrote, "Best days ever" with a heart emoji". A fan excitedly even asked Jacqueline, "Omg hi how was it like to meet @selenagomez".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in a special appearance in Selfiee for the song Deewane. The film starred Emraan Hashmi, Akshay Kumar, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. She has worked in several films including Ram Setu, Judwaa 2, Brothers, Kick, Roy, and Housefull 2 among others. She will next be seen in Welcome 3 titled Welcome to the Jungle. Recently the first look was also released. The film is set to release in theatres on December 20, 2024.

Whereas Selena Gomez is a singer, entrepreneur, and producer. She recently released her track Single Soon.

