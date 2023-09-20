Percy Jackson and the Olympians teaser out: Walker Scobell as modern demigod embarks on thrilling adventure

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Percy Jackson and the Olympians

The makers have released the teaser of the upcoming series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The teaser begins with Percy's voiceover and then his visit to a museum to study a Greek Mythology statue. Percy struggles with letters and it shows that he has dyslexia. The action shifts in when a lady spots Percy and says there you are. She then transforms into a winged creature and attacks and pushes him to the ground. The scene shifts to his mother, who then reveals that the stories of Greek mythology are true. Percy goes inside training camp and embarks on a journey to face all kinds of adventures.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the story of a 12-year-old modern demigod Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Percy begins a journey to trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus. Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the best-selling book series by Rick Riordan. The fantasy book series consists of five novels of which two were adapted into films. One was Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and 2013's Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.

The upcoming series apart from Walker Scobell also stars Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Timm Sharp, Dior Goodjohn, and Olivea Morton among others. Percy Jackson and the Olympians will premiere on Disney Plus Hostar with two episodes.

Also read: K-Pop band BTS renews their contract with HYBE till 2025, RM shares update on Instagram

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez spotted hanging out with Selena Gomez in Tuscany, pictures goes viral

Latest Web Series News