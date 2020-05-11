Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISHMAKTANNA Karishma Tanna misses work amid lockdown, says, 'I want to wear make-up, get ready for events'

When the coronavirus lockdown initially began, people saw posts of celebrities indulging in fun activities inside their house but now after it has been extended for over weeks, everyone is wishing to just go back to work. One amongst those is television actress Karishma Tanna who says she wants to get ready for events and wear make-up.​ Karishma took to Instagram, where she shared a beautiful black and white photograph of herself.

"I want to get ready for events.. I want to wear Indian clothes.. I wanna wear make-up.. I wanna do my hair... Just being positive. It will all fall in place one day! Stay strong. Stay sane," she captioned the image. Have a look at it here:

She even wished her mom on Mother's Day 2020 and shared a photo on the photo-sharing application with a caption that read, "उस्के रेहते जीवन में कोई ग़म नहीं होता, दुनिया साथ दे ना दे पर माँ का प्यार कभी कम नहीं होता। . मेरे लिए माँ सिर्फ़ एक शब्द नहीं , पूरी दुनिया है । मैं अपने आप को खुशनसीब मानती हूँ की मैं अपनी माँ के साथ रहती हूँ. . Lots of love and hugs to my friends who stay away from their mothers for work, career and many reasons! U know Maa loves and misses u Happy Mother’s Day Jasmina Tanna, my lifeline, I LOVE YOU."

She ended the day with dinner with her mother and also gave fans a glimpse of the same. Captioning the Insta post she wrote, "Candle light pizza dinner wit my date . @jasminaktanna . Perfect way to end a Sunday !! #mothersday."

Karishma recently got operated for an ingrown nail amid the nationwide lockdown. She even did the inverted yoga pose with her injured foot Aby taking the help of a wall.

On the work front, the actress, who is known for her roles in TV shows like "Naagin", "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", "Naagarjuna: Ek Yodha" and "Qayamat Ki Raat", is currently part of the action reality show "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10" (KKK 10), which has been shot in Bulgaria.

The show also features actors Ada Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejashwi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee, along with comedian Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

-With IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage