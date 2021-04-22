Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANVIRBOHRA/TEEJAYSIDHU Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu celebrate 14th wedding anniversary with mushy Instagram posts. Seen yet?

Television's adorable couple Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu celebrated their 14th Canadian wedding anniversary on Wednesday. To make this occasion even more special, the two of them dedicated mushy posts to each other on social media. On one hand, Teejay shared a picture with her husband in a cotton nightie, while KV, on the other, shared a glimpse from their marriage. Not just the photos, but also their witty captions caught everyone's attention. The lady in her post asked her husband if he still finds her to be 'the hottest girl'. The 'Naagin' actor got a little naughty and wrote about how he still feels as if he's still dating her and loves the "tiffs, the cuddles the *** (ahem!)"

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Teejay wrote, "Sweety!! With my messy hair, cotton nightie and no make-up face, am I still the hottest girl you ever saw? Happy anniversary to you.. to us.. 14 years already? Wow! Thank you for loving me just as I am, even though I can be bossy! (But that's just because I am always right, and you tend to forget that!) Haha! Okay, the baby is awake so I better go feed her. You get to sleep, sweety, have sweet dreams! We'll have cheesecake in the morning! I love you."

While KV alongside his and Teejay's pictures wrote, "Tu jab jab mujhako pukare... crossed the double 7 year itch sweaty.... happy 14th Canadian anniversary darling... It really feels like I’m still dating you, the love, the tiffs, the cuddles the *** (ahem!) Sab om namoshivaya Aur upar se 3deviyon ka papa because of you....I love you so much my darling." He also shared pictures from their wedding and captioned it, "How it was vs how it’s going 14 years.... happy Canadian anniversary darling @bombaysunshine."

Karanvir even shared a video and captioned it, "सारी दुनिया एक तरफ़ है, एक तरफ़ है हम हर खुशी तो दूर भागे, मिल रहे हैं ग़म But when you smile for me the world seems alright ये मेरी ज़िन्दगी पल में ही खिल जाए, जाने क्यूँ (na-na-na, na-na) जाने क्यूँ (जाने क्यूँ) दिल जानता है तू है, तो I'll be alright (I'll be alright, I'll be alright) This song says everything that we are and what I feel about you my love... Happy 14th Canadian Anniversary."

Their friends from the industry including celebs like Vahbiz, Pooja Banerjee, Raj Kundra, Tahira Kashyap, Adaa Khan, Shweta Tiwari and others poured in congratulatory wishes in the comments section.

Karanvir, who was previously in India shooting for his projects is now in Canada with his wife and three daughters namely Bella, Vienna and Gia Vanessa Snow. They welcomed their third daughter in December last year.