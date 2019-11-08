Kapil Sharma shares fun video of Riteish Deshmukh imitating Akshay Kumar's walking style

Riteish Deshmukh imitating Akshay Kumar's walking style

Kapil Sharma show is Bollywood's favourite way to promote their upcoming films. Stars grace comedian Kapil Sharma's superhit show and its a treat for us watching the unfiltered interview. This week's episode of The Kapil Sharma show will be hosting Siddharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakulpreet who are ready with their upcoming film Marjaavaan, slated for December 15 release. Going by some of the sneak peek videos from this week's upcoming episode we are sure this is going to fun.

Kapil Sharma took to his social media to share a fun video where Riteish Deshmukh is seen mimicking Akshay Kumar. Sharing the video Kapil Sharma wrote, "How @akshaykumar paji meet his friends Hahahaha love u @riteishd u r mad "

In the video, Riteish is seen copying Akshay Kumar’s walking style and tightly hugs Siddharth Malhotra.

Riteish Deshmukh and Siddharth Malhotra are teaming up for their second film after delivering the successful Ek Villian in 2014.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Charath is expecting his first child. Kapil has been tirelessly shooting for creating a bank of episodes. The comedian is expected to take a break and spend time with wife and to keep his work on track he is shooting bank episodes that can be used during his absence. He recently shared an Instagram story video in which he informed that he shot for three episodes of the show in a single day.

The story shared by Kapil features the team of Pagalpanti and we can see Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautella and Anees Bazmi.