'Even Vicky doesn't know this': Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? Actress reveals truth on Kangana's show Lock Upp

Ankita Lokhande expecting her first child with Vicky Jain? Here's the truth

She was seen promoting her show Pavitra Rishta

Television's popular actress Ankita Lokhande's wedding to Vicky Jain was nothing less than a dream. The couple tied the knot in December 2021 at a grand wedding. Ankita who is currently seen on Smart Jodi with her husband made a special appearance on Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp. During the 'Judgement Day' on the show, Ankita reunited with her 'Manikarnika' co-star and made a shocking revelation. Ankita came on the show to promote her show Pavitra Rishta and left everyone stunned when she announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

Ankita acknowledged contestants Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora's bond and called their relationship, a 'pavitra rishta'. She also gave them a token of love in the form of printed mugs with their #MunJali. Kangana then reminded her that every guest needs to unravel a secret about themselves on the show. Firstly, Ankita insisted that she has no secrets, but on Kangana’s insistence, she said, "Okay so even Vicky doesn’t know this. Congratulate me guys, I am pregnant."

Kangana and other contestants were left shocked to hear the news. However, Ankita the shared, "April fool banaya." To which Kangana replied, "First April bhi nahi hai aaj."

Then Kangana said, "I hope ye jhootha secret jaldi sach ho jae (hope this lie comes true soon)," and Ankita replied, "Jaldi hoga, hoga (It will happen and it will happen soon)."

For the unversed, Ankita married Vicky Jain who is an entrepreneur after dating each other for a while. They recently moved to their new house on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

