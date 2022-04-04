Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal gets evicted, host Kangana Ranaut saves Payal Rohatgi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALT BALAJI Nisha Rawal, Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp is one of the most loved reality shows of the audience currently and makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep it in those brackets. The recent episode of the show witnessed the entry of two ex-contestants Kaaranvir Bohra and Saisha Shinde, while actress Nisha Rawal will be seen making an exit.

As per the format of the show, for the eviction Azma Fallah and Nisha were left in the end and they had to save themselves by sharing a secret. Since Nisha had used all her secrets to save herself in the previous episodes, Azma got a chance to save herself. She revealed that she duped people with a huge amount of money while working for a social media app where she had to talk to people and befriend them. She said she duped people of ₹40-50 lakh. The revelation saved Azma.

Kangana then announced that Payal Rohatgi had got the least number of votes while Nisha came second on that list. But the Queen actress chose to evict Nisha from the game show. She said that Nisha's game had stagnated and she is not bad*** enough for the game. Nisha expressed happiness over the fact that she would now get to meet her son, Kavish Mehra. She walked out of the jail after hugging everyone.

Recently, actress Ankita Lokhande has visited the sets of Kangana Ranaut's show where she was seen praising Nisha's game. Indeed, her eviction has left her fans shocked who believed that she had golden chances of being the winner of the show.

For the unversed, Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakar entered the reality show as wild cards. Lock Upp currently hosts a number of contestants, including Kaaranvir Bohra, Ali Merchant, Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi, Munawar Faruqui, and Saisha Shinde, Mandana Karimi, Azma among others as its 'controversial celebrities.'

