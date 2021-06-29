Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIPIKA KAKAR Here's why Dipika Kakar exited Sasural Simar Ka 2 in just two months | WATCH

Popular television actress Dipika Kakar, who shot to fame as Simar in the sitcom Sasural Simar Ka treated her fans with an exciting news as she ​reprised her role in the second season of the show. However, Dipika wrapped her shoot in just two months with left her fans disappointed. Finally, she revealed the reason behind her exit from Sasural Simar Ka 2 in a new video she shared on her YouTube channel.

In the clip, Dipika Kakar said in Hindi, “My track was this long only. When Rashmi (Sharma, producer) ma’am called me, it was already decided and she was clear with me from day one. She told me that she needs me for around two to two-and-a-half months. I was more than happy to do it.”

The actress revealed that she is emotionally attached to the show as it gave her a lot of recognition and love from the audience and that she had an ‘emotional reason’ to be a part of the second season.

Dipika further said, “I wasn’t taking up any shows but when Rashmi ma’am called me for a meeting, I couldn’t turn it down. I have to do it, it’s my duty,” she said.

“You do some things in life not for money or materialistic things but for your mental satisfaction or emotional reasons. My emotional reason was that Sasural Simar Ka made me what I am today, so now, if I can give back to the makers, I cannot refuse no matter what,” she added.

Watch here:

Sasural Simar Ka aired from 2011 to 2018. The second season premiered in April. Dipika met her husband Shoaib Ibrahim also during the show. While Dipika was seen in the titular character, the actor played the role of Prem Bhardwaj. The two tied the knot in 2018.