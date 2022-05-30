Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/JENNIFERWINGET Jennifer Winget is back, not as Maya but as Monica Mehra of Code M Season 2. Watch trailer here

Jennifer Winget, the Television industry's acting as well as beauty queen is celebrating her 37th birthday today. She was last seen in the daily soap Beyhadh 2 in which she played the role of a psychopath girl named Maya. Well, ever since the show went off-air many wanted to know what her next project would be. Surprisingly, the actress made her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's web series titled 'Code M' also featuring Tanuj Virwani. The show worked well and was loved by the audience. Well, to everyone's surprise, the highly anticipated sequel of the popular thriller series will soon be hitting the OTT platform Voot Select on 9th June 2022. Lead actor Jennifer Winget will be seen reviving her character of Monica Mehra once again.

Alongside Jennifer, Tanuj Virwani and Swanand Kirkire will also be seen returning to ‘Code M – Season 2’ in key roles. Helmed by Akshay Choubey, Presented by Jio Studios, Created by Ektaa R Kapoor, and Produced by Jio Studios and Juggernaut Productions, the eight-episodic series with story and screenplay by Aniruddha Guha, dialogues by Aparna Nadig and additional screenplay by Niharika Puri, will see Major Monica Mehra go hammer and tongs at investigating a new case by embarking on a life-altering mission.

The plot of ‘Code M – Season 2’ follows a fearless Monica Mehra as she gets tasked with investigating a case related to a vigilante organisation that hunts down and kills corrupt individuals who carry out the gruesome assassination of several officers from the Indian Army. However, with multiple failed attempts to conclude the probe, Monica finds herself in a predicament after she discovers that the key to all the mysteries lies in her past, which has been haunting her since her childhood!

Image Source : PR Jennifer Winget in Code M

Talking about reviving her character in ‘Code M – Season 2’, Jennifer Winget expressed, "Code M was my OTT debut in 2020 and the first season was received so well, that there were no two ways about returning for a sequel. With the dearth and variety of content across platforms, there are also not too many shows where actresses get to play the hero. And to top it all, Code M revolves around the Indian army. So, I am beyond thrilled that I get to play the brave and badass Major Monica Mehra once again. The upcoming season delves into Monica’s journey after she separates from her husband. Entrusted with the responsibility of the Kargil Diwas event, Monica must chase after an assassin. During her quest to apprehend the culprit, a series of events unfold, which forms the core of the plot."

Commenting on his character in ‘Code M – Season 2’, Tanuj Virwani added "It was exhilarating to be a part of the second edition of Code M, where I essay the role of Angad Sandhu, a retired army officer. This character is sensitive and powerful, with its own nuances, which makes it really fulfilling for me as an actor. I got the closest glimpse of the army life, the dynamics of their relationships, their families, the sacrifices, the bravery so much more. Above all their warrior heart. I consider this as one of the best experiences of my career."

Ektaa R Kapoor talks about Season 2 of Code M, added, "With Code M Season 2 we continue to build our association with Jio Studios and Voot for some exciting content, and I look forward to a great kick start to our show. After the successful first season, the expectations were sky high with the next instalment and Juggernaut productions have mounted the show very well and scaled it up giving it an edge-of-the seat twist. We are confident our fans won't be disappointed, as Season 2 promises to raise the drama, mystery, and suspense to the next level.”

Are you excited? Don't forget to watch the trailer here:

