Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAVEDJAFRI_BOO Boogie Woogie's new season in making? Here's what judges Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Behl and Naved Jafri revealed

90s kids have witnessed a lot of interesting daily soaps and reality shows and one amongst those is Boogie Woogie. Launched in the year 1996, the dance reality show went on to become one of the much-talked about and popular one. Judged by the popular trio Javed Jafri, Naved Jaffery and Ravi Behl, Boogie Woogie's last episode aired in 2014 and is one of the longest-running dance reality shows of the small screen. Well, how about a new season of the same? Excited right? Well, there is no confirmation about the same happening but the judge's trio is definitely ready to do it.

While Javed said, "We can still hold the audience and we still have a lot of people out there who still love and appreciate our work. So, I think we are all there. We are ready. We would love to do it."

Ravi Behl who also directed the show with Naved and Ashu Jain said, "We are young, we are able, we are fit, jisko aana hai aa jao. We can work it out."

The Dhamaal actor Jaaved also shared an exciting scoop about the show and revealed that his son Meezaan Jaaferi was also a part of the show as he was present in the first sequence of the title sequence.

Are you excited about the new season of Boogie Woogie? So are we!