Bigg Boss OTT LIVE: Boys to impress their connections, romance brews between Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat

We have all seen Sunny Leone before in Bigg Boss and loved her stint in the house. We are sure with her over-the-top charm and experience Sunny will woo the audience yet again in Karan Johar's show. The weekend episode of Bigg Boss OTT is going to be a lot of fun today. Where, on the one hand, the house members will be seen entangled in a new task. On the other hand, Karan Johar is expected to announce an eviction from the house.