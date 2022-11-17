Bigg Boss 16 Nov 17 LIVE Updates: It's Archana Gautam vs Sajid Khan as housemates pick sides

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Nov 17 LIVE Updates

Bigg Boss 16 Nov 17 LIVE Updates: In the latest episode of the reality show, the fight between Archana Gautam and captain Sajid Khan gets out of hand. The housemates pick sides and most of them side with Sajid. Meanwhile, a fight between Shalin and MC Stan also gets out of control and they seem to shove each other around. The ration task has come to an end and there will be other things to fight over as well. Follow minute-by-minute updates of the controversial reality show here and do not miss out on the latest developments.

Latest Entertainment News