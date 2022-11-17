Thursday, November 17, 2022
     
  5. Bigg Boss 16 Nov 17 LIVE Updates: It's Archana Gautam vs Sajid Khan as housemates pick sides
Bigg Boss 16 Nov 17 LIVE Updates: It's Archana Gautam vs Sajid Khan as housemates pick sides

Bigg Boss 16 Nov 17 LIVE Updates: Under Sajid Khan's captaincy, the whole house has turned against Archana Gautam.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: November 17, 2022 22:08 IST
Bigg Boss 16
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Nov 17 LIVE Updates

Bigg Boss 16 Nov 17 LIVE Updates: In the latest episode of the reality show, the fight between Archana Gautam and captain Sajid Khan gets out of hand. The housemates pick sides and most of them side with Sajid. Meanwhile, a fight between Shalin and MC Stan also gets out of control and they seem to shove each other around. The ration task has come to an end and there will be other things to fight over as well. Follow minute-by-minute updates of the controversial reality show here and do not miss out on the latest developments.   

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 Nov 17

  • Nov 17, 2022 10:08 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Archana's clothes thrown away

    Housemates threw away Archana's clothes and made a mess of them. 

  • Nov 17, 2022 9:47 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Shalin and Stan get abusive

    In a verbal spat, Shalin and MC Stan get abusive. They come close to hitting each other. 

  • Nov 17, 2022 9:44 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    House gets divided after fight

    After the fight between Sajid Khan and Archana Gautam, the house is divided. Most have sided with Sajid. 

