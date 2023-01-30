Monday, January 30, 2023
     
  5. Bigg Boss 16 Jan 30 LIVE: Final leg of 'Ticket to Finale' begins; Archana & Nimrit get into shouting match
Bigg Boss 16 Jan 30 LIVE: Final leg of 'Ticket to Finale' begins; Archana & Nimrit get into shouting match

Bigg Boss 16 Jan 30 LIVE: In today's episode, Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia engage in a deafening argument. The housemates indulge in winning the coveted 'Ticket to Finale Week Task'. Stay tuned for the live updates.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: January 30, 2023 22:03 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Jan 30 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 Jan 30 LIVE: In today's episode, the final race to the finale begins. Housemates indulge in the final game. As always in every game in the Bigg Boss house there is a catch. While playing the game Priyanka and Nimrit lock horns and get into a verbal spat. It seems that today Nimrit is in no mood to tolerate any kind of sarcasm. The Bigg Boss house is in chaos as Archana and Nimrit are seen shouting at each other madly. Nimrit couldn't control her anger and kept shouting. She breaks a glass out of rage, Shalin tries to pacify her but the situation seems uncontrollable.

  • Jan 30, 2023 9:54 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Archana and Nimrit's fight begins

    Archana and Nimrit start fighting over food. The argument goes a little ugly. Nimrit loses her calm and starts shouting at her. Archana calls Nimrit 'bhooki' and Nimrit smashes the cup out of anger. Nimrit goes out of control and starts shouting.

  • Jan 30, 2023 9:50 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Archana starts her day with Shayari

    As another day starts, Archna starts her day with a shayari. Priyanka, Shiv and other contestants get bored with her rubbish shayari.

