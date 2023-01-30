Bigg Boss 16 Jan 30 LIVE: Final leg of 'Ticket to Finale' begins; Archana & Nimrit get into shouting match

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Jan 30 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 Jan 30 LIVE: In today's episode, the final race to the finale begins. Housemates indulge in the final game. As always in every game in the Bigg Boss house there is a catch. While playing the game Priyanka and Nimrit lock horns and get into a verbal spat. It seems that today Nimrit is in no mood to tolerate any kind of sarcasm. The Bigg Boss house is in chaos as Archana and Nimrit are seen shouting at each other madly. Nimrit couldn't control her anger and kept shouting. She breaks a glass out of rage, Shalin tries to pacify her but the situation seems uncontrollable.

Latest Entertainment News