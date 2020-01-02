Thursday, January 02, 2020
     
  5. Bigg Boss 13 Written Update Jan 2: Vishal instigates Shehnaaz against Sid, captaincy task turns ugly
After the nomination episode, the Bigg Boss 13 contestants battle it out at the captaincy task. Meanwhile, Vishal and Shefali Bagga are seen trying to provoke Shehnaaz against Sidharth Shukla.

January 02, 2020
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's 'friendship' is one of the key highlights of Bigg Boss 13. Tonight, their relationship will be put to test when Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Bagga are seen instigating the Punjabi singer against Sidharth. Six contestants Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Vishal, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga and Shefali Jariwala have been nominated for eviction in the last episode. Tonight, the contestants take on against each other at the Luxury Budget task which will give the winning team a chance to be contenders of captaincy.

Here are the LIVE Updates for Bigg Boss 13 January 2 episode.

 

