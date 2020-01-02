Bigg Boss 13 Written Update Jan 2: Vishal instigates Shehnaaz against Sid, captaincy task turns ugly

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's 'friendship' is one of the key highlights of Bigg Boss 13. Tonight, their relationship will be put to test when Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Bagga are seen instigating the Punjabi singer against Sidharth. Six contestants Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Vishal, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga and Shefali Jariwala have been nominated for eviction in the last episode. Tonight, the contestants take on against each other at the Luxury Budget task which will give the winning team a chance to be contenders of captaincy.
#AsimRiaz aur @sidharth_shukla ke jhagde mein #MahiraSharma aur @TheRashamiDesai ke beech hua shabdon ka vaar!
Watch this tonight at 10:30 PM.
Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/ImsrCVYeYl— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 2, 2020
Here are the LIVE Updates for Bigg Boss 13 January 2 episode.