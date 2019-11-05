Sidharth Shukla thrown out Bigg Boss 13 house, to join Rashami Desai in secret room?

Image Source : TWITTER Sidharth Shukla thrown out of the Bigg Boss 13 house

Ever since the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 has started, popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla has been in the limelight. Sometimes for his tiff with co-star Rashami Desai, other times for his behavior during the tasks. But looks like this time the ball has left the court as he has been thrown out of the house because of getting involved in physical violence during the task. In the promo of the upcoming episode of the show, Bigg Boss is seen telling him that he has been evicted from the house and also lash out at him for his bad behaviour.

The video begins with housemates upset over the nominations task. Yet again, the house has been divided into two groups and Shehnaaz being separated from Sidharth and Arti. The video ends with Bigg Boss announcing the next task and the housemates are seen getting very aggressive. The fights between the housemates escalate to another level which results in a big physical fight. Apparently, Bigg Boss slams Sidharth Shukla for his behaviour and asks him to get out of the house.

Next Episode Promo pic.twitter.com/dIoYKWgMbA — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) November 4, 2019

Sidharth Shukla has often been termed as arrogant and violent in the house. Earlier, after his fight with Mahira Sharma, Twitterati flooded the internet with appeals that he should be thrown out of the house. One twitter user wrote, ‘This guy is a threat to women’ Another said, , 'Language of #SiddharthShukla to #MahiraSharma *Abe oye tu kaun h be, tu kaun h maharani h...." Abe psycho Shukla don't u know how to talk to people ?? Choti choti baaton m kitna keech keech karta h. It was looking S@dakchaap gunda baat kar rha h??#BB13 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13'.

Saw the promo where #SidharthShukla got Violent and harmed #MahiraSharma !



This guy is a threat to women I had told you!@iamkamyapunjabi @KishwerM ka net pack khatm ho gaya shayad!



Aunties please boliye kuchh🙏#BringRashmiDevoBack #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Follow Krutika BB13♥️💁🏻‍♀️ (@RealKrutika) November 4, 2019

I will seriously pray for #SidharthShukla and his future wife.



Domestic VlOLENCE me pakka jail me sadega Shukla.



Shame on anyone who is still defending that male chauvinistic PlG.



SpineIess P@rasites are exposing themselves 💁🏻‍♀️#BB13 #BringRashmiDevoBack #BiggBoss13 — Follow Krutika BB13♥️💁🏻‍♀️ (@RealKrutika) November 4, 2019

The show has crossed just 32 days and #SidharthShukla has got Physically Violent against women 3rd time.



Anyone who is still not ready to say a word against Shukla is a product of a really b@d upbringing.



They are used to domestic VlOLENCE.#BB13 #BringRashmiDevoBack — Follow Krutika BB13♥️💁🏻‍♀️ (@RealKrutika) November 4, 2019

I stopped supporting #SidharthShukla when he Shukla showed his Violent and dangerous behaviour towards the girls and others.



But some "gentelmen" kept licking Shukla's a$$hole & ignored his bad qualities totally.



You should question them.#BB13 #BringRashmiDevoBack — Follow Krutika BB13♥️💁🏻‍♀️ (@RealKrutika) November 4, 2019

On the other hand, it is said that while Bigg Boss has thrown the actor out of the house, he is being kept in the secret room. Going by the reports, Rashami and Devoleena are already in the secret room and now Siddharth has also joined them.

