Bigg Boss 13: Neither Rashami nor Sidharth, this wildcard entry is the highest paid contestant

Do you know who is the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 13?

Bigg Boss 13 is only getting dramatic day by day. Nasty fights, mud-slinging, emotional attyachar and fun tasks- this season is providing the perfect dose of entertainment. Adding to the excitement level is the entry of three wild card contestants- Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Pathak and political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla. The wild card entries were introduced by Salman Khan on last Weekend Ka Vaar.

The new entries will change the games that are being played inside the house by adding their own tadka.

For unversed, the entry of Tehseen Poonawalla has displaced Rashami Desai from the position of the highest paid contestant.

Yes, the political analyst who is reportedly being paid Rs 21 lakh per week is now at the top spot. Earlier, Rashami was reported to be the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 13.

In the weekend ka vaar, Tehseen told Salman that he is confident of winning the show. He boasted of his leadership quality and said that his skills can make things better in the Bigg Boss house. ''12 January ko jab finale hoga, Inshallah main aapke saath khada hounga and I will be the winner,'' he told the superstar host.

For uninitiated, the Dhoom actress Rimi Sen is reportedly so far the highest paid contestant of all seasons. Her signing amount for season 9 was Rs 2 crore. However, she failed to grab eyeballs once she got inside the house.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rimi Sen

S Sreesath who lost Bigg Boss 12 trophy to TV actress Dipika Kakar was reportedly receiving Rs 50 lakh per week. Anup Jalota from the same season was reportedly getting Rs 40 lakh per week.

WWE wrestler Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali, who participated in season four was paid close to Rs 50 lakh per week.

