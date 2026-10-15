Nakul Dhull compares his journey with fellow contestants in first post after BB 20 eviction: 'Apne 2 din…'

Nakul Dhull has shared his first social media post after being evicted from Bigg Boss 20. The contestant, whose journey in the reality show came to an end following a midnight eviction, took to his Instagram on Thursday to share a message that has drawn attention.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 20 saw two wildcard entries last weekend. Popular television actor Manish Goel entered the show on Saturday, followed by social media influencer Nakul Dhull on Sunday. However, within two days of his entry, Nakul got into an altercation with fellow housemate Gullu, which led to his eviction.

Nakul Dhull shares first post after Bigg Boss 20 eviction

In his Instagram post, Nakul compared his two-day journey on the show with that of his fellow contestants, adding the remark, "apne 2 din >>> unke 100 din." He also shared a picture of himself sitting on a bench in the garden area of the Bigg Boss 20 house. For the background music, Nakul chose Sidhu Moose Wala's song Signed to God. Take a look below:

(Image Source : NAKUL DHULL)Screengrab taken from Nakul Dhull's IG story.

Nakul Dhull evicted from Bigg Boss 20

Content creator Nakul Dhull was the latest contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss 20 house following a midnight eviction after his physical altercation with Gullu. The confrontation began when Nakul overheard Qazi Touqeer discussing an earlier incident in which he had spat in ScoutOP’s ear during a playful interaction.

Nakul informed Scout and questioned Qazi for discussing the matter behind his back. The argument escalated when Scout confronted Qazi and Gullu intervened, leading to a physical altercation between Nakul and Gullu.

Following the incident, Bigg Boss addressed the housemates and reminded them that physical violence was a serious violation of the show's rules. Nakul was subsequently evicted for breaking the house rules.

The 20th season of the famous reality show Bigg Boss streams daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

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Nakul Dhull evicted at midnight after physical fight with Gullu on Bigg Boss 20