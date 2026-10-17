Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge gets TV premiere date; know when and where to watch

After creating a stir at the box office and on OTT platforms, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now set for its television premiere. Starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is one of the most successful films of 2026. Released in theatres on March 19, the film delivered an exceptional performance at the global box office.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge gets TV premiere date

The sequel emerged as the second-highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, after Dangal, with a lifetime global collection of Rs 1,852 crore. Upon its release on JioHotstar on June 5, it also secured a spot on the platform's trending lists.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will premiere on Star Gold on October 18 at 7 pm. Announcing the date and time, Ranveer wrote, 'For the first time on television.'

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was released in two parts. The first part, released on December 5, 2025, earned a massive amount at the box office, while the second part arrived in March 2026. The films feature an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, R. Madhavan and Sara Arjun.

The story follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates criminal syndicates in Karachi and enters Pakistan’s political landscape while seeking revenge for the 26/11 attacks and confronting major threats.

The story revolves around Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an undercover Indian intelligence agent operating within Karachi’s Lyari underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. After eliminating gangster Rehman Dakait, Hamza sets his sights on terrorist networks backed by the ISI, individuals linked to the 26/11 attacks and networks associated with demonetisation.

The narrative also explores Jaskirat's early life in Punjab and the circumstances that led him to become Hamza.

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge box-office collections

According to Sacnilk, the first film, Dhurandhar, collected Rs 840.20 crore net in India, with its domestic gross standing at Rs 1,007.85 crore. Its overseas collection was Rs 299.50 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 1,307.35 crore. Released in December 2025, the film emerged as a major box-office success and set the stage for the sequel.

The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, went on to record an even bigger worldwide total. Sacnilk lists its India net collection at Rs 1,149.30 crore, with an India gross of Rs 1,375.39 crore and overseas earnings of Rs 438 crore. Its worldwide gross stands at Rs 1,813.39 crore, according to the tracker.

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