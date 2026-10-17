Smriti Irani shares video from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's final shoot, looks back at Tulsi's return

Smriti Irani has shared a video from the last day of shooting for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The actor, who returned as Tulsi Virani with the show’s revival, used the post to introduce some of the people who work behind the scenes.

"Before the curtains come down... meet the people behind the magic," she wrote in the caption. The video features members of the crew who help bring the Virani family’s story to television but rarely appear in front of the camera.

Smriti Irani's return as Tulsi Virani

Smriti’s return to television as Tulsi brought back one of Hindi TV’s most familiar characters. The original Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, produced by Ekta Kapoor, premiered on Star Plus on July 3, 2000. It ran until November 6, 2008, and became a major hit with audiences.

The family drama followed the Viranis through changing relationships, conflicts and several twists over the years. Smriti’s portrayal of Tulsi was central to its popularity, making her one of the most recognisable faces on Indian television.

The actor returned to the role when Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 premiered on July 29, 2025. Amar Upadhyay also reprised his role as Mihir Virani. The comeback drew considerable attention from viewers who had followed the original series, as well as younger audiences discovering the show for the first time.

The revival made a strong start. It topped the television ratings chart in its first week, according to BARC figures reported by India Today, beating Anupamaa. The response showed that audiences still had an interest in Tulsi and the Virani family, years after the original series ended.

Smriti Irani remembers the people behind the scenes

With the show nearing its end, Smriti’s latest video is a tribute to the crew who worked on it. While viewers are familiar with the actors and their characters, a television production also depends on the many people working away from the camera.

For the unversed, Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 airs on Star Plus every night at 10:30 pm IST. Episodes are also available to stream on JioHotstar.

The show's finale is scheduled to air on October 20, 2026, at 10:30 pm on Star Plus.

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