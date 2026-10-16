Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer clarifies whether he 'ditched' Ektaa Kapoor after winning Fame Gurukul

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer, on October 15's episode of the show, opened up about an incident from the early days of his career. The singer recalled turning down a television project offered by producer Ektaa Kapoor after winning the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He also spoke about the media attention that followed and how the reports portrayed his decision.

During a conversation with fellow contestant Aamrapali Dubey inside the Bigg Boss house, Qazi looked back at the opportunities he received after his win. He revealed that Kapoor had personally approached him with a project when he was around 20 years old.

Qazi Touqeer recalls Ekta Kapoor's offer

Qazi said he was fortunate to receive an offer from Ektaa Kapoor early in his career. However, he was young and found it difficult to understand the character being narrated to him.

The role reportedly involved a rockstar. Recalling the meeting, Qazi said he was so distracted by Ekta Kapoor's rings that he struggled to concentrate on the narration.

He also explained that he did not know how to refuse Kapoor directly. Instead, he conveyed his decision through a woman named Anupama. Qazi said he had already committed to a film and signed a contract.

Recalling what he told her, he said, “Ma'am, I am already doing a film. I have a contract. It's already signed.”

Qazi says media reports portrayed him as snubbing Ekta Kapoor

Qazi said the situation took an unexpected turn the next morning. He recalled seeing newspaper headlines suggesting that he had deliberately turned down Kapoor's offer because he had a bigger opportunity.

Quoting the headlines, he said, “Qazi ditched Ekta Kapoor. Qazi has a bigger fish to fry.”

The singer expressed disappointment with the way the incident was reported. He said the coverage left him feeling publicly disgraced. With social media not available at the time, he also did not have an immediate way to share his side of the story and clarify what had happened.

Qazi Touqeer's beat Arijit Singh to win Fame Gurukul

Qazi became a household name after winning Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee in 2005. The reality show brought him recognition and opened up opportunities in the entertainment industry.

He later featured in the song Afghan Jalebi from the film 2015 Phantom, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif.

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