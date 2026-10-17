Salman Khan praises YUNG DSA for taking stand against violence in Bigg Boss 20: 'He spoke logically'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan interacted with Bigg Boss 20 contestants during today's Weekend Ka Vaar and praised YUNG DSA for taking a stand against physical violence inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. The Bollywood superstar appreciated the youngest contestant of the season for putting forward his views logically after the heated altercation between Gullu and Nakul.

The clash left several contestants upset, with some demanding Nakul's eviction. Housemates also expressed concern about their safety, questioning how far the situation could escalate if a disagreement during a task turned physical.

YUNG DSA speaks out against physical violence

Amid the tension, YUNG DSA made it clear that he would not support violence, even though he shared a bond with Nakul through Scout, his friend in the house. Speaking about the incident, YUNG said, "I know when a person is about to hit someone and he (Nakul)’s intention was to hit Gullu. I will not support this kind of behaviour. I will not support physical violence."

Salman Khan applauds YUNG DSA's maturity

Reacting to YUNG's stand, Salman praised his ability to understand the situation and express himself clearly. He also spoke about the difference between anger and temperament, saying, "Anger is very important, but there is a huge difference between anger and temperament. YUNG is the youngest contestant of the season and he spoke logically because he has seen this life. Hats off, YUNG."

Who is YUNG DSA?

YUNG DSA, whose real name is Harsh Machchare, is a rapper from Pune. His song Yeda Yung has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. He is among the youngest contestants on Bigg Boss 20.

What was the clash between Gullu and Nakul Dhull?

For the unversed, content creator Nakul Dhull was the latest contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss 20 house following a midnight eviction after his physical altercation with Gullu. The confrontation began when Nakul overheard Qazi Touqeer discussing an earlier incident in which he had spat in ScoutOP's ear during a playful interaction.

Nakul informed Scout and questioned Qazi for discussing the matter behind his back. The argument escalated when Scout confronted Qazi and Gullu intervened, leading to a physical altercation between Nakul and Gullu.

Following the incident, Bigg Boss addressed the housemates and reminded them that physical violence was a serious violation of the show's rules. Nakul was subsequently evicted for breaking the house rules.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 20?

The 20th season of the famous reality show Bigg Boss streams daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

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Nakul Dhull evicted at midnight after physical fight with Gullu on Bigg Boss 20