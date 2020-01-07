Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Shehnaaz Gill emerges as real player, denies saving Mahira Sharma during nominations

When Irrfan Khan revealed that he tried copying Mithun's hairstyle on Aap Ki Adalat

Just yesterday, the fans of Bigg Boss 13 saw the ugly spat between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill when the former irritated her by calling her jealous of Mahira Sharma. The latter broke down, yelled, slapped herself as well as Sidharth in a fit of rage. The upcoming episode of the show is going to get more drama as today, Sana will deny saving Mahira during the nominations process. She will become the game-changer and will also talk about how everyone is scared of getting nominated.

A new promo doing rounds on the internet shows housemates sitting in the living room taking the name of contestant they want to save. The contestant who agrees on saving Mahira includes Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra later which she changes the game by announcing “Mujhe nahi bachani Mahira.” Paras later announces the name of Arti Singh but she denies again and says that what happened to everyone who claims that they aren't afraid of nominations. After the same, Arti gets disappointed and talks to Paras about the same and says that she did not expect the same from her to which he replies that he knew the same and was trying to bring her game in front of everyone.

Shefali Bagga, who recently got evicted from the reality show, while talking to the Times Of India said that Sid is using Shehnaaz for the game. She said, "Shehnaz understands the game well and it is not like she doesn't know what is happening. Initially, also whoever got praised by Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar, Shehnaz used to stay with them. So, it would be wrong to say that she is not playing the game, she is playing quite well. Sidharth is using Shehnaz for the game and has realised her popularity. He is trying to pull her down just like Mahira and Paras. Sidharth is giving priority to Mahira over Shehnaz just to put her down. If you are genuinely friends with someone how can you insult that person."

Shefali Bagga

Here's a glimpse of what happened last night inside the house:

