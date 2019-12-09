Bigg Boss 13 December 9 Written Update: Sidharth sent to secret room, four contestants nominated for eviction

Bigg Boss 13 introduces Sidharth Shukla to a secret room with the pretext of Shukla having to leave the house. By the time Sidharth realizes that he is in a secret room, where he will be observing contestants, he meets his old foe-turned-friend Paras Chhabra. On the other hand, it is time for the nominations for the week. After Himanshi Khurana's eviction on Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the audience will witness multiple changes in the house, and with the new wild card entrants including Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga, and Arhaan Khan, this will be the first nomination process.

Catch all the live updates for nomination special episode of Bigg Boss 13 right here.